Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on friendship with Jude Law: “He’s my go to guy”

Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig has opened up on his friendship with Jude Law, after the pair collaborated on the band’s latest album ‘Father of the Bride‘.

The Hollywood star features on the Japanese edition ‘Father of the Bride’, in which he reads the classic poem ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’. In a new interview with Beats 1, Koenig said he approached Law because the pair had enjoyed a lengthy friendship.

“Well, I’ve known Jude for a long time. He’s come out to Vampire Weekend shows, which we always appreciated. He did a voice on ‘Neo Yokio, the cartoon I made. So we, you know, we’ve had a relationship for a while,” Koenig explained.

“I had this idea, basically he’s reading a, and old Scottish poem, ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’. This poem contains this line about, ‘My bonny bride’. It’s like a really beautiful poem. And I guess when I was working on this record I knew it was gonna be called ‘Father of the Bride’.”

“I always thought that there could be something cool to tie in with the poem. And then, you know, when we were working on the bonus tracks I thought, you know what? We could take the chords from ‘Big Blue’. I always liked those chords. I thought we could do more with them.”

Koenig added: “And I thought, yeah, somebody could read this poem and, you know, Jude’s my go to. He’s my go to guy.”

As for Vampire Weekend’s 2020 plans, Koenig explained how the band have decided to head out on a tour of “slightly smaller cities”.

“This year we got plenty of shows, but we’re kinda going to places we’ve never been before. Like, somehow we never played Burlington, Vermont before. And we’re going to be up in the mountains in like Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Montana. And in, you know, I’m kinda looking forward to that just as much if not more. I love playing the slightly smaller cities.” he said.

Vampire Weekend will also headline New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.