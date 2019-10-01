Van Halen is “finished” according to David Lee Roth

There had been whispers of a potential comeback

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has said that the band is no more during a new interview.

Speaking on Detroit radio station WRIF about his upcoming Las Vegas residency, the 64-year-old was asked whether he was “bummed out” that he’d been unable to play live with the ‘Jump’ group over the summer.

“That’s been cancelled a number of times, and I think Van Halen’s finished and this [his solo project] is the next phase,” he replied.

“I’ve inherited the band de facto — whatever that means. I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly. Van Halen isn’t gonna be coming back in the fashion that you know.”

Roth went on to explain that Eddie Van Halen has “got his own story to tell” and that it’s “not mine to tell it”.

As Blabbermouth points out, the singer said last month that he was now “the face of Van Halen” as he’s “not sure what’s happening with Ed” currently. “And it’s not my place to guess,” he added.

Pressed on whether Eddie Van Halen had been facing any health issues, he responded: “I hear all the same rumours that you do and it’s not my place to guess.”

Earlier this year, fans speculated that Van Halen’s rumoured reunion had been shelved due to Eddie’s ill health.

Van Halen haven’t performed a live show since their appearance at Hollywood Bowl in October 2015. The date formed part of the band’s extensive North American tour that summer.