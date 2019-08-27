Van Morrison announces details of 2020 London residency

Van the man hits the road

Van Morrison has announced details of a five-night residency at the London Palladium.

The Northern Irish blues star will play five dates at the Palladium from 20-25 Mar 2020. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (August 28) ahead of general sale at 9am on Friday (August 30).

The ‘Astral Weeks’ singer will also head out on a UK tour later this year as he prepares for another residency at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum.

The ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ singer-songwriter will hit the road in October, performing in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Oxford, and Nottingham with a stop at Brighton in early December. He’ll then pick things up on December 31 with three consecutive nights at Belfast’s Stormont Hotel.

The new dates will follow Morrison’s two London shows at the Roundhouse as part of Inversions Festival.

Back in 2015, Morrison was knighted by the Queen in her birthday honours.

“Throughout my career I have always preferred to let my music speak for me, and it is a huge honour to now have that body of work recognised in this way,” said Morrison. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have supported me on my musical journey.”