Van Morrison confirms two more socially distanced gigs in London

Van Morrison has announced details of two more socially distanced gigs in London.

The singer, who has recently attracted criticism for his opinions on the coronavirus crisis, has already held gigs at Camden’s Electric Ballroom in September.

With four shows at the capital’s Palladium venue already scheduled for mid-November, Morrison will now play two more gigs at the PowerHaus (formerly known as Dingwalls) on November 7 and 8.

Advertisement

150 tickets are set to be sold for each date, with strict social distancing rules in place. See a full list of Van Morrison’s upcoming socially distanced gigs in London below.

NOVEMBER 2020

7th – London, PowerHaus

8th – London, PowerHaus

17th – London, Palladium

18th – London, Palladium

20th – London, Palladium

21st – London, Palladium

Morrison recently shared three anti-lockdown protest songs, in which he accused the government of being “fascist bullies”. ‘No More Lockdown’, ‘Born to Be Free’ and ‘As I Walked Out’ were written in opposition to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Morrison’s comments attracted criticism from Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann, saying the country “expected better from him”.

“Van Morrison is going way beyond raising questions,” Swann said. “He is singing about ‘fascist bullies’ and claiming governments are deceiving people and wanting to ‘enslave’. It’s actually a smear on all those involved in the public health response to a virus that has taken lives on a massive scale.”

Advertisement

Morrison also recently criticised the “pseudo-science” of socially distanced gigs. “This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs,” he said of his recent run of socially distanced gigs. “This is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward.”