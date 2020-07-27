Van Morrison and The Bootleg Beatles join line-up for UK’s socially distanced venue

Van Morrison and The Bootleg Beatles have joined this summer’s line-up for the UK’s first socially distanced music venue.
The Virgin Money Unity Arena, which is set to open at Newcastle Racecourse in August, will allow music fans across the North East to enjoy live music for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
It’s now been confirmed that blues legend Van Morrison will play the venue on Thursday September 3, while an earlier show comes from The Bootleg Beatles on August 16.
Virgin Money Unity Arena just got even BIGGER! 💥
11 HUGE new shows announced with more to come soon! 🔊 Tickets on sale Wednesday 29th July 10am. ⏰
👉🎟️ https://t.co/1LFzeq9aUd 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/yTJwm7DUsn
— Virgin Money Unity Arena (@VMUnityArena) July 27, 2020
Taking place until Sunday September 13, fans can also expect sets from the likes of The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Grennan and Maximo Park as well as comedy shows from Bill Bailey and Jason Manford.
Fans will be able to pre-order food and drinks, while a one-way system will allow for the safe and full use of toilet facilities.
You can check out the dates in full below.
August
15 – Two Door Cinema Club
16 – The Bootleg Beatles (afternoon show)
16 – Adam Kay (evening show)
19 – Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
22 – Supergrass
23 – Love at the Musicals feat. Collabro, Joe McElderry & Sophie Evans
26 – Elvana
27 – Tom Grennan
28 – Klub Kids: Summer Mania
29 – The Libertines (afternoon and evening)
30 – Bongo’s Bingo (afternoon show)
30 – Jason Manford
31 – Jimmy Carr
September
1-2 – Bill Bailey
3 – Van Morrison
5 – Maximo Park
9 – Craig Charles (*please note this date has changed from Friday 14th August)
10 – Alfie Boe
11 – Ronan Keating
12 – Bongo’s Bingo
13 – Becky Hill