Van Morrison to play two socially-distanced gigs in London this autumn

Van Morrison is set to play two socially-distanced gigs in London this September.

The veteran musician will play the “socially distance shows with reduced limited capacity” at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on September 5 and 6.

Tickets for the event are on sale now with a maximum of 10 tickets for two households or ‘bubbles”. You can buy tickets for the event here.

Last month, Morrison was also confirmed as a headliner at the UK’s first socially-distanced venue – The Virgin Money Unity Arena – which is set to open at Newcastle Racecourse this month. Morrison will play the venue on September 3.

Yesterday (August 3), he was also confirmed as the final headliner for next year’s Kew The Music event on July 6, 2021.

A number of Morrison’s other tour dates have been re-scheduled to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can see the full dates below:

September 2020

3 – Virgin Money Unity Arena – Gosforth Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

5 – Electric Ballroom, London

6 – Electric Ballroom, London

23 – London Palladium

24 – London Palladium

November 2020

17 – London Palladium, London

18 – London Palladium, London

20 – London Palladium, London

21 – London Palladium, London

April 2021

30 – Minnenium Forum, Londonderry

May 2021

1 – Millenium Forum, Londonnderry

July 2021

6 – Kew the Music – Richmond RBG, London

August 2021

3 – Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

14 – Audley End House, Saffron Walden

Last month, Morrison joined 150 artists including Snow Patrol and Ash in calling on Northern Ireland’s government to save the country’s music industry.

The musicians wrote a letter to the Department For Communities (DfC) asking them to provide “urgent financial support” to venues, musicians and those working behind the scenes.

Writing to former minister Deirdre Hargey, the collective said the coronavirus pandemic would have “serious implications” for the industry. “As a result of COVID-19, the work of many in the music sector has come to an end overnight,” the letter read.

“Swift action must be taken to safeguard and invest in the future of an industry which has significant economic, cultural and social benefits for Northern Ireland,” the letter concluded.