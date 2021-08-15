Vanessa Gimenez shares video for bittersweet new single ‘In My Dreams’

Vanessa Gimenez, the former singer in Bristol indie-pop band Swimming Girls, has shared a music video new solo track ‘In My Dreams’.

The song is the latest to be lifted from Gimenez’s debut EP, ‘Make It Rain’, and finds the artist in reflective mood. “I work in the bars, and they don’t understand/ cos my home isn’t part of the plan/ waiting for something, I don’t quite know what yet,” she sings over a slow-burn acoustic backing.

Commenting on the new single, Gimenez said: “‘In My Dreams’ is grounded in the verses, that’s where I explore the reality of my day to day life. The chorus then explores the idea that my dreams have only ever come to fruition in my imagination.”

‘In My Dreams’ was produced and mixed by David Wrench (Arlo Parks, Jamie xx, Georgia) and follows previous EP tracks ‘Make It Rain’ and ‘Doing Better’. Watch the video below.

In an interview with NME in 2018, Gimenez and Swimming Girls spoke about being obsessed with Twin Peaks and David Lynch’s work in general. “It pushed boundaries when it came out, mixing lots of different genres in a way no television series had before. It was fun, it was horrifying, it was affecting.

“When something can challenge you while remaining beautiful and most importantly accessible, that’s art. Also, Log Lady is an absolute legend.”