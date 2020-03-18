Vanessa Hudgens apologises for “insensitive” coronavirus comments

Vanessa Hudgens has said sorry for “insensitive” remarks she made about coronavirus while taking questions from her fans on Instagram.

The High School Musical star and singer implied that the pandemic wasn’t as grave as it is and seemed unconcerned that many people will die from the virus.

When asked by a fan what she thought about US President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting the COVID-19 crisis could last through July or August, she responded with: “Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry,” she said as she rolled her eyes.

Advertisement

“It’s a virus, I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”

Hudgens then laughed and shrugged, adding: “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Fans were quick to call her out, which led to Hudgens initially defending herself in another Instagram video. “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means,” she said.

Later, Hudgens apologised on Twitter, saying that she realised that her “words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.”

Advertisement

She added that it had been “a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever”, before rounding off with: “I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Celebrities have been much the source of stories around the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week Jared Leto returned from a desert meditation retreat where he had “no idea” about coronavirus due to a lack of phones and communication.

Other musicians have taken the opportunity to live-stream performances and/or chats from their homes, isolated venues or recording studios, including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud.