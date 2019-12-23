Vanilla Ice asked Donald Trump to build his presidential library in a trailer park

Vanilla Ice has reportedly tried to encourage President Donald Trump to part with tradition and build his presidential library in a small Florida trailer park.

In a long-established tradition since the Hoover administration, each US President has built a library in their home state – with Barack Obama recently revealing plans for an educational establishment in Chicago.

However, the cult rapper, real name Rob Van Winkle, has reportedly encouraged Trump to build his library in a small coastal Florida trailer park called Briny Breezes.

According to local real estate agent James Arena, the rapper is acting as his go-between – with Arena hoping to sell Briny Breezes to Trump for $1 billion (£770.6 million).

“Vanilla Ice ran it by Donald Jr,” Arena told The Palm Beach Post. “He called me back and said, ‘Man, I think they’re really into it.’”

While an unlikely proposition, residents of Briny Breezes are also conflicted about a potential library on the site.

“Trump is not my favourite and I would hate to see Briny disappear, but I’m a realist… That’s a lot of money,” said one resident.

Briny Breezes is also located in Palm Beach County, the same county as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which he and Melania Trump recently designated as their primary residence.

