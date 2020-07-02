Vanilla Ice set to play a 2,500 capacity gig in Austin, Texas this weekend

Vanilla Ice is set to play a 2,500 capacity show in Austin, Texas this weekend to celebrate 4th July.

It comes despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state, which has seen state Governor Greg Abbott scale down the reopening of bars and nightclubs.

Yesterday (July 1), the Austin City Limits festival in the state, set for October, was cancelled due to the new spike in cases, but Ice has now announced a new show at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill tomorrow (July 3) in the city.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to get back to this,” the rapper said in an Instagram post announcing the gig, a ’90s throwback event.

“The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0’s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan … Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight … the last of the great decades.”

As the Austin Chronicle reports, 2,500 tickets are being sold for the event, around half the capacity of the venue.

Despite Governor Abbott’s new plans to scale down the reopening of bars and venues in Texas following the pandemic, the Emerald Point Bar & Grill is allowed to operate at 50% capacity as it is technically a restaurant.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Abbott warned that the spread of coronavirus had taken a “swift and very dangerous turn” in the state.

“Over just the past few weeks, the daily number of cases have gone from an average of about 2,000, to more than 5,000,” he said.