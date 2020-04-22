Vans For Bands announce Bus-tival event in aid of NHS frontline workers

Vans For Bands have announced a live-streamed music event called Bus-tival, which will raise funds to provide frontline NHS workers with accommodation and rest facilities during the coronavirus crisis.

The luxury tour bus company will broadcast the 10-hour event via their official Facebook page from midday this coming Saturday (April 25). Fans will be able to tune in for free but are encouraged to donate through Vans For Bands’ JustGiving page.

Artists taking part include Frank Turner, The Orb‘s Alex Paterson, former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and Skinny Lister. You can see the full line-up below.

Advertisement

The show is in association with DIY Magazine, who will also be streaming each of Saturday’s live sets on their own Facebook channel.

This comes after Vans For Bands vowed to lend their entire fleet to frontline health workers to rest in outside of their hospitals. This weekend’s Bus-tival will link up with NHS doctors and nurses on board those vehicles.

“Despite the fact that the live music industry has been decimated by the effects of social distancing due to COVID-19, we are so pleased to see the music industry coming together to bring BUS-TIVAL to the public free of charge,” said Ed Thomson, director and co-owner of Vans For Bands. “A huge thank you to our partners at DIY Magazine and indeed the artists themselves without which this exciting and groundbreaking event would not be possible.”

Frank Turner said: “Seeing the music industry come together in this unprecedented and scary time to use its skills and resources to help our NHS is a wonderful thing. I’ve worked with VFB for years, travelled and slept on most of these buses, and it warms my heart to see them being used by frontline workers. I’m more than happy to lend a hand raising funds to make sure this continues.”

Advertisement

The first hospitals in the UK to have taken advantage of Vans For Bands offer with sleeper buses parked up on-site are Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital, Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge and Whittington Health NHS Trust in north London, Lewisham Hospital in south London and North Tees Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees.