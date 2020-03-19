Vans For Bands want to donate entire fleet to NHS during coronavirus crisis

Vans For Bands has said it would like to offer its entire fleet to the NHS to help during the current coronavirus crisis.

The company, who specialise in van hire for touring musicians, have built a fleet of 11 vehicles. However, because of the coronavirus halting the majority of live music events the vans are not being used.

So instead of letting them just sit around doing nothing, Vans For Bands would like to lend them to the NHS for use by staff.

Advertisement

Sharing a letter Company Director Edward Thompson wrote to the NHS, Vans For Bands are now asking for help to notify the correct person or department.

The company tweeted: “Following Tarrant’s appearance on BBC News on Tuesday offering our sleeper buses to the NHS we are struggling to find the correct person/dept to contact. Please can you help us by sharing so it gets to the right person.”

Following Tarrant's appearance on BBC News on Tuesday offering our sleeper buses to the NHS we are struggling to find the correct person/dept to contact. Please can you help us by sharing so it gets to the right person. #NHSEngland, #NHSuk, #coronavirusoutbreak @coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/3eFyb5kKwp — VansForBandsLtd (@VansForBandsLtd) March 19, 2020

As the virus crisis escalates, events continue to be cancelled. Yesterday (March 18), Glastonbury announced that the 2020 festival was cancelled.

Later on, the Eurovision Song Contest followed suit, cancelling the event for the first time in its 63 year history.

An extensive list of all the gigs cancelled/postponed as a result of coronavirus can be found here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in his latest press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister has said UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

Saying that the virus is approaching the “fast growth” stage in the UK, Boris Johnson has now urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres and to work from home wherever possible. Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”