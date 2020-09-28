Vans launch ‘Musicians Wanted’ competition to win the chance to support Anderson .Paak

Vans has opened their ‘Musicians Wanted’ competition to the world for the first time – inviting musicians from across the globe to win the chance to support Anderson .Paak at a show in 2021.

After launching the competition in Asia five years ago, the renowned skateboarding brand is now inviting global applications to win the support slot of a lifetime, alongside the chance to secure Spotify and Apple Music playlisting, global music distribution and a wide selection of Fender equipment.

Musicians who think they have got what it takes can apply by submitting their own original music here, with the competition remaining open until October 11.

Calling all musicians! Enter Vans Musicians Wanted September 28th – October 11th for a chance to share the stage with @AndersonPaak in 2021! https://t.co/F23xIgp9IS pic.twitter.com/VWh4mhfHKn — Vans (@VANS_66) September 21, 2020

After it closes, a series of guest judges – including rappers J.I.D and Bohan Phoenix – will join Nilüfer Yanya in the selection process, with .Paak also taking a major role in selecting the top five acts from each region.

Those acts will then be whittled down to only three bands or artists, who will perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted Virtual Concert in December.

The winning act will then get the chance to support .Paak at a 2021 show, although a date or time is yet to be determined.

Announcing the competition, Vans wrote: “Let the World Hear Your Music. Vans Musicians Wanted is an introductory program for musicians from all genres and background to submit their demo for a chance to showcase their talent at a House Of Vans plus win some Vans product, Fender gear, and Vans playlisting along the way.”