Vans Musicians Wanted gives emerging artists chance to open for Yungblud

Vans have launched their Musicians Wanted competition for 2021, offering emerging global artists the chance to share the stage with Yungblud.

Musicians Wanted was launched as a digital contest worldwide for the first time in 2020, with over 22,000 artists submitting to the competition.

The contest aims to provide a stage for rising musicians and celebrate fresh, new and “Off The Wall” talent. Last year’s winners included the UK’s JoeJas, Argentinian singer-songwriter Lucia Tacchetti and Korean experimental rock group numnum.

Acts of any genre and from across Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region are eligible to enter Musicians Wanted 2021. As well as being able to get on stage with Yungblud, the winners could pick up Vans products, gear from guitar company Kramer, a premium TuneCore prize pack, global music distribution, Spotify playlisting and more.

Judges for this year’s contest will include rapper, writer and comic book artist Denzel Curry, Grammy-nominated pop star and songwriter Julia Michaels, 88rising’s founder Sean Miyashiro, as well as Yungblud himself. The top five finalists picked by the panel from each region will perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert series in September 2021.

Regional grand prize winners will also be selected and will receive Vans products, gear from Fender, global music distribution, playlisting on both Spotify and Apple Music, and the chance to open for Yungblud at his gigs in January 2022.

To enter, artists can submit their own original music on the Vans Musicians Wanted website before July 23.