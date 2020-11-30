Vans’ Musicians Wanted competition to host global concert finale next month

Vans have announced details of their Musicians Wanted competition final for 2020.
The global concert stream will air online on December 9, and will announce the winner of the European section of the competition, with the winner getting the opportunity to support Anderson .Paak at a live gig in 2021 as well as Fender gear, Vans products, streaming service playlisting and global distribution.
Announced back in September, 2020’s edition of Musicians Wanted sees the event – which was initially created by Vans’ Asia-Pacific region back in 2015 – come to a global audience as a digital concert livestream event. Special guest judges for the event are Anderson .Paak, Nilüfer Yanya, J.I.D. and Bohan Phoenix.
Fans can watch the show across the world on December 9 here, with global stream times available on the website. In the event, the judges will award the first prize of the competition, to the winner of the European group.
Finalists for Vans’ Musicians Wanted 2020 include rapper and producer JoeJas, Philadelphia rock trio Total Rubbish, Italy’s psych-rockers Duck Baleno, alt-rock duo Niko Niko Tan Tan from Tokyo and many more.
See the full list of finalists for the competition below.
EMEA Finalists
JoeJas
Nikaa
Duck Baleno
YGGL
NTT
AMERICAS Finalists
Charlee Parker
Total Rubbish
Bando
Lucia Tacchetti
$tik
APAC Finalists
Num Num
Ultra-Mega Cat Attack
H4RDY
龍胆紫PurpleSoul
Niko Niko Tan Tan