Millie Bobby Brown joins the Late Show host for the spoof

Late Show host Stephen Colbert has spoofed Stranger Things with help from Eleven actress Milly Bobby Brown.

Stranger Things is the American supernatural science fiction horror series set in 1980s Indiana, written and directed by The Duffer Brothers and executive produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

In the recent spoof, Colbert takes on the role of Dr. Martin Brenner aka ‘Papa’, as Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role of Eleven. You can see the spoof below.

The spoof sees the pair mock Eleven’s telekinesis, as she heats up and moves food from a microwave and makes a Coca-Cola can dance.

Netflix finally confirmed that it has renewed Stranger Things for a second season earlier this month. Season two will feature nine episodes – one more than the first – with co-creators Matt and Ross Duffy returning alongside executive producer Dan Cohen.

“We’ll be doing more than just a rehash of season one,” Cohen has now told Yahoo!. “We’re coming back with a few new characters, expanding storylines and mythologies, so it’ll feel like the stakes are raised and more is going on and really delivering on the promise and pushing for more.”