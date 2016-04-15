Mitski stands up the outsiders with ‘Your Best American Girl’ video

Taken from new album 'Puberty 2'

Mitski has released a new music video for new single ‘Your Best American Girl’.

‘Your Best American Girl’ is the lead single from Mitski’s new album ‘Puberty 2’, which Mitski is due to release on June 17 through Dead Oceans. ‘Puberty 2’ will be her fourth studio album and follows 2014’s ‘Bury Me at Make out Creek’.

Directed by Zia Anger, the ‘Your Best American Girl’ video visualises the themes of the track – that of a Japanese girl never quite fitting in with indie rock’s many white American guys.

Mitski has been tweeting about the release of her new video, see below:

Mitski begins a world tour next week in Brussels, with a London gig scheduled for the April 19 at Dalston venue Birthdays.