Mercury Prize 2013 nominations revealed

Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie and Disclosure lead list of 12 nominated albums

David Bowie and Arctic Monkeys are among the nominees for this year’s Barclaycard Mercury Prize. Scroll down to see the full shortlist below.

The shortlist of the 12 ‘Albums Of The Year’ chosen by an independent judging panel were announced today (September 11) at London’s Hospital Club. Arctic Monkeys new album ‘AM’ is nominated while Bowie’s comeback album ‘The Next Day’ will also be in consideration. Other albums on the shortlist include James Blake’s ‘Overgrown’, ‘Settle’ by Disclosure, Laura Marling’s latest album ‘Once I Was An Eagle’ and ‘Holy Fire’ by Foals.

Mercury Prize Shortlist – Are Life-Affirming Pop Songs Enough In 2013?

The remaining six names on the shortlist are Rudimental’s ‘Home’, ‘Immunity’ by Jon Hopkins, Jake Bugg‘s self-titled debut, ‘Sing To The Moon’ by Laura Mvula, Savages‘ debut ‘Silence Yourself’ and Villagers second album ‘{Awayland}’. Arctic Monkeys, Laura Marling, David Bowie, Foals, Villagers and James Blake have all been Mercury nominated before while Jon Hopkins was up for the prize in 2011 for his album ‘Diamond Mine’, recorded with King Creosote.

London Grammar were previously named as the bookies favourite for the 2013 prize by bookmakers, but their album ‘If You Wait’ was not nominated.

The full list of nominated albums is:

Arctic Monkeys – ‘AM’

David Bowie – ‘The Next Day’

Disclosure – ‘Settle’

Foals – ‘Holy Fire’

James Blake – ‘Overgrown’

Jake Bugg – ‘Jake Bugg’

Jon Hopkins – ‘Immunity’

Laura Marling – ‘Once I Was An Eagle’

Laura Mvula – ‘Sing To The Moon’

Rudimental – ‘Home’

Savages – ‘Silence Yourself’

Villagers – ‘{Awayland}’