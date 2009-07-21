Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009: nominees announced

Kasabian, Glasvegas, Bat For Lashes... find out all 12 nominations now

The shortlist for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009 have been announced this morning (July 21) – with Kasabian, The Horrors, Bat For Lashes and La Roux all in the mix for the prize.

The 12 albums – all of which were released in the last year by British and Irish artists – making the cut this year were announced by Lauren Laverne at a small ceremony held at The Hospital club in London‘s Convent Garden.

La Roux, Florence And The Machine and Friendly Fires – all of whom have featured on NME tours this year – have also been nominated.

This year’s prize ceremony will take place in London on September 8, with the winner set to be decided by the panel of judges on the night.

The full nominations for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009 are:

Bat For Lashes – ‘Two Suns’

Florence And The Machine – ‘Lungs’

Friendly Fires – ‘Friendly Fires’

Glasvegas – ‘Glasvegas’

The Horrors – ‘Primary Colours’

La Roux – ‘La Roux’

Led Bib – ‘Sensible Shoes’

The Invisible – ‘The Invisible’

Lisa Hannigan – ‘Sea Sew’

Kasabian – ‘West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum’

Speech Debelle – ‘Speech Therapy’

Sweet Billy Pilgrim – ‘Twice Born Men’

Last year’s Barclaycard Mercury Prize was won by Elbow.

