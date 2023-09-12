VAV announce dates for 2024 ‘Subcönscióus’ US tour

K-pop boyband VAV have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Subcönscióus’ US tour.

Today (September 12), organiser Studio PAV announced VAV’s upcoming 10-date tour of the US. The boybank will kick things off on the East Coast, with a show in New Jersey.

Following that, VAV will head to Illinois and Florida, before playing a single show in the territory of Puerto Rico. Thereafter, the K-pop group will play three shows across Georgia, Texas and Arizona.

VAV’s ‘Subcönscióus’ tour will wrap up with three shows on the West Coast, in Washington and California. The upcoming tour will be in support of the group’s June mini-album of the same name.

More information about VAV’s upcoming 2024 ‘Subcönscióus’ US tour, including venue and ticketing details, are expected to be released soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for VAV’s 2024 ‘Subcönscióus’ US tour are:

JANUARY

05: Jersey City, New Jersey

07: Chicago, Illinois

09: Orlando, Florida

11: San Juan, Puerto Rico

13: Atlanta, Georgia

14: Dallas, Texas

16: Phoenix, Arizona

18: Seattle, Washington

19: San Francisco, California

21: Los Angeles, California

