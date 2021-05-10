‘Vax Live’ concert raises £214million to help global vaccine efforts

A concert that aimed to raise funds to help support global vaccination efforts against Covid-19 has raised over £214million ($302million).

The Global Citizen fundraising concert, which was recorded on May 2 and aired last weekend (May 8), said the funds raised will help garner more than 26 million vaccination doses.

Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World saw appearances from US President Joe Biden and Prince Harry as well as live performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R and more.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez hosted the event while Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman appeared as guest speakers.

Vax Live was one of the largest gigs to take place in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. You can see some images from the event below:

Advertisement

Vedder performed two songs at the event, where he called out for vaccine equality across the world.

During his appearance Vedder performed a version of the ‘Vitalogy’ classic ‘Corduroy’, as well as a cover of Little Steven’s ‘I Am A Patriot’. He was joined by a backing band that included ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Vedder used his time on stage to make a plea to governments worldwide. “If you’re a government, if you’re a world leader, and you have excess vaccine, please don’t stockpile,” he said. “Please make it available to the countries that need it. Please distribute it ASAP.”

He continued: “And if you’re a drug company, we thank you for your inventions. If you really wanted to be heroes, if you want history to look back and smile upon you as heroes, it would be great if you could distribute this vaccine at cost and then you’d have a fair and equitable distribution system throughout the planet, and that’s how we will survive and conquer this pandemic.”

Elsewhere at Vax Live, Foo Fighters teamed up with Brian Johnson to cover AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’.