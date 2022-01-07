Vein.FM return with pummelling new single ‘The Killing Womb’

Boston-based hardcore outfit Vein.FM (fka Vein) have announced their forthcoming second album, ‘The World Is Going To Ruin You’, sharing with the news a brutal new track called ‘The Killing Womb’.

Landing as the band’s first new tune in almost two years, ‘The Killing Womb’ features all the hallmarks of Vein.FM’s best tracks: frenetic, thrashing percussion, wailing riffs and monstrous wallops of distortion, with frontman Anthony DiDio’s malicious screams tearing through the mix without a hint of levity. Closing out the track is one of the band’s most vicious breakdowns yet, replete with the obligatory “blegh!”.

The track arrives alongside a hyper-violent video, directed by Max Moore, that puts the viewer inside the tense, gore-flourished nightmare of a young boy terrorised by a demonic giant. When the giant’s head is chopped off with a pair of scissors, blood rains down on Vein.FM, who play the track live from an adjacent room in the child’s house.

Check out the video for ‘The Killing Womb’ below:

‘The World Is Going To Ruin You’ is set for release on March 4 via Closed Casket Activities / Nuclear Blast, marking Vein.FM’s first outing on the latter label. It comes as the follow-up to their 2018 debut, ‘Errorzone’, as well as their 2020 mixtape ‘Old Data In A New Machine, Vol. 1’.

In a new interview with Spin, DiDio teased that LP2 will be “way, way, way scarier and more abrasive” than ‘Errorzone’, but made sure to point out that “there’s a lot of melodic stuff on it, too”.

“The intent was to create something that was much, much darker,” he continued, “and there’s a lot more dynamics and a lot more vibe. Definitely way darker, more and more noir and also more nightmarish. I think that’s probably the best word: nightmarish. I think that darkness naturally comes out based on who we are, what was going on and what we were doing at the time.”

The album at large is said to deal with the timely themes of “shutting yourself inside” and “being passed in the wind of the world around you and actually having to deal with yourself”, though DiDio was quick to note that he conceived the album long before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

“It’s not a COVID-themed album by any means,” he clarified. “I think it just ironically lined up. Even the title gets very old. It’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, the world sucks.’ But it is kind of weird how those things played into it.”

NME labelled ‘Errorzone’ the 89th best album of 2018, with writer Rhian Daly saying it “might hold some nostalgia for ’90s hardcore and nu-metal, but it also [brings] innovation to heavy music, adding breakbeats to the crushing mix of ear-battering riffs and rhythms and Anthony DiDio’s throat-tearing growls”.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘The World Is Going To Ruin You’ below:

1. Welcome Home

2. The Killing Womb

3. Versus Wyoming

4. Fear In Non Fiction

5. Lights Out

6. Wherever You Are

7. Magazine Beach

8. Inside Design

9. Hellnight

10. Orgy In The Morgue

11. Wavery

12. Funeral Sound