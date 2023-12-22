Vended announce huge 2024 UK and Europe tour

Vended have announced a massive UK and European tour set to kick off in the spring of next year.
The band, which includes Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon among its bandmembers, will play the first show of their tour on April 25, 2024 at Turock in Essen, Germany.
From there, they will make stops in cities including Hamburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Zurich, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Antwerp, Birmingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton and Swansea. The tour will wrap up on June 2, 2024 at Sub 89 in Reading.
Bands Profiler and The Gloom In The Corner are set to serve as opening support for the shows. Tickets are on sale now. Visit here to purchase tickets and find more information.
Vended’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:
APRIL
25 – Essen Turock, Germany
26 – Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
27 – Hamburg Logo, Germany
28 – Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
29 – Oslo John Ee, Norway
30 – Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
MAY
2 – Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
3 – Tampere Olympia Kortteli, Finland
4 – Tallinn Club Tapper, Estonia
5 – Riva Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
7 – Warsaw Proxima, Poland
8 – Berlin Lido, Germany
9 – Dresden Tante Ju, Germany
10 – Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
11 – Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
13 – Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
14 – Milan Legend Club Milano, Italy
15 – Romans-sur-Isere La Cordo, France
17 – Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
18 – Madrid Shoko, Spain
19 Toulouse Rex, France
20 – Paris Petit Bain, France
21 – Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
22 – Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland
24 – Birmingham Asylum, UK
25 – Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK
26 – Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland
27 – Belfast Limelight 2, UK
29 – Glasgow Cathouse, UK
30 – Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
31 – Brighton Arch187, UK
JUNE
1 – Swansea Sin City, UK
2 – Reading Sub 89, UK
Speaking about the tour in a press release, Vended said: “We are thrilled to headline overseas in 2024. The intensity we’ve felt in the past from Europe and the UK is something we don’t find anywhere else, and we want to return the favor tenfold this next year. It is a pleasure to feature our special guests, Profiler and The Gloom In The Corner, to round out the package. See you soon. Welcome to VENDED.”
The band’s most recent release was 2022’s single ‘Overall’, following ‘Ded To Me’ which came ahead of their European tour that included headline shows in London and Bournemouth.
Although the group includes the sons of two members from Slipknot, Vended spoke recently about how they carved their own path in the music industry despite people’s assumptions of huge nepotism boosts.
“Yeah, we got more help than other bands do and I’m honest about that,” Simon said in an interview with Kerrang!. “I’m not going to say we didn’t because that’s not fair to who our fathers are.
“They’ve helped us, but they have never, ever, ever, written our music, never showed us how to play, never showed us how to perform onstage, they’ve never done any of that. When people say, ‘Oh, Griffin’s dad’s probably showing him how to scream how he does’, Griff is learning on his fucking own.”
Vended’s debut EP ‘What Is It/Kill It’ was released in 2021.