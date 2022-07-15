Vended, featuring sons of Slipknot members, share “unforgiving” new single ‘Ded To Me’

Vended – the band featuring Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon – have shared a new single called ‘Ded To Me’. Listen below.

The group – which is completed by Connor Grodzicki, Jeremiah Pugh and Griffin Taylor – dropped the brutal new track today (July 15) ahead of their European and UK tour kicking off next week (July 20).

“This song is unforgiving and uncompromising,” Vended explained of ‘Ded To Me’ in a joint statement. “We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!”

According to a press release, more new music from Vended is coming “very soon”. The five-piece released their five-track debut EP, ‘What Is It/Kill It’, in November 2021.

Next month, they’ll play two UK headline shows: at The Black Heart in London (August 15), and at The Anvil in Bournemouth (August 17). The band will also make an appearance at Bloodstock Festival in Derbyshire on August 14.

The remainder of Vended’s 2022 European tour includes support slots with Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Kreator. You can see their full live itinerary below.

Speaking of the upcoming stint, the group explained: “We’ve spent the past year playing shows, touring, releasing music, and meeting fans in the US. Now it’s time to start WORLD DOMINATION and hit Europe with the same energy. Hope you’re ready, here we come…!”

Vended played their first headline gig back in March 2021 at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa. Since then, they’ve performed at Knotfest in Iowa before later opening the event in Los Angeles.