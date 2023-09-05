Venice police are reportedly investigating Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s boat exposure incident

Venice police are reportedly investigating Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori after they were caught in a compromising position on a boat while vacationing in Italy.

West and his wife caused controversy last week when photos of the two on a water taxi with the rapper’s trousers pulled down and his wife’s head in his lap made their rounds. The driver of the water taxi has been identified by the police and will be questioned about what he saw.

A Venice police source told the DailyMail: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.”

They continued: “You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies. The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

The couple have been banned for life from using any Venezia Turismo Motascafi boats.

Speaking with the Daily Mail Australia (via The Independent), Venezia Turismo Motoscafi of the company explained the company’s distance from the musician following the images coming to light, and explained that the two would have been kicked off the vessel if the driver had noticed.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” they began. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

A source close to the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro explained that these public acts of indecency are not something that tourists go to Venice to see.

According to Metro, the incident will allegedly be discussed at an upcoming public security meeting, sharing that tourists are expected to exhibit a “respectable level of decency when visiting.”

NME has reached out to Kanye West’s representatives for a response. Both West and Censori are yet to respond to the reported police investigation.

In other news, West appeared on stage last month for the first time since February 2022 when Travis Scott brought him out at his special Circus Maximus live stream from Rome.

Additionally, rumours about the artist gearing up to release a new album have come to a head recently, with some sources close to the artist announcing that he is set to drop new material any day now.