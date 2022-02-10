Venues in The Netherlands can open this weekend “without punishment” according to police.

Earlier this month, nightclubs and music venues across The Netherlands opened for one night on February 12 in protest of the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

De Nacht staat op (“the night rises”) was a campaign led by venue owners who purposefully broke the nation’s current restrictions by re-opening up their establishments to show objection to continued closures.

Advertisement

Now, the police have decide to allow venues to reopen after negotiations with the government last week (via Het Parool).

Club nights across Amsterdam have sold out while venues in Rotterdam, Amersfoort and Utrecht will also open.

The OAC (Council of Amsterdam Clubs) and Nachtbelang jointly spearheaded the De Nacht staat op campaign. They said: “Everyone deserves the night to get to know themselves or to just be,” Joost Kimbel said on behalf of the nightlife collective. “Who does not see this, is asleep. This is why the night rises, to wake up the government and everyone else.”

“It is frustrating,” said Amsterdam’s Chicago Social Club owner Pieter de Kroon. “Dutch young people need this. Their mental health is bad. And you see more and more illegal parties where it’s not safe.”

Axel van der Lugt of Amsterdam venue Doka told Resident Advisor: “We feel that Dutch politicians failed to recognise the significance value of nightlife over the past two years.”

Advertisement

The Netherlands’ current COVID restrictions are due to remain in place until March 8, but on Monday (February 7) Dutch government officials were said to be meeting with nightlife representatives to discuss the plans.

The news follows other European countries easing restrictions of late, including Scotland.

Last month, Scotland’s nightclubs reopened, large indoor events resumed and social distancing rules were dropped.

Restrictions on outdoor events in the nation were previously lifted on January 17. That allowed fans to return to outdoor concerts and football matches, after COVID restrictions were put in place on Boxing Day 2021, reducing outdoor events to a capacity of 500.