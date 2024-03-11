VERIVERY announce 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour

K-pop boyband VERIVERY have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour, featuring shows in the US and Asia.

VERIVERY revealed the first batch of dates for their newly announced 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour today (March 11) through their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The boyband will kick things off with a show in Seoul, South Korea on May 12.

Thereafter, VERIVERY will head to the US in June 2024. It’ll begin with a show on June 14 in New York, before heading to cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more. More dates for the tour are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

The K-pop boyband have yet to unveil the venues and ticketing details for their 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on VERIVERY’s new tour.

The dates for VERIVERY’s 2024 ‘Go On’ fan-meeting tour are:

MAY 2024

12: Seoul, South Korea

JUNE 2024

14: New York, New York

16: Chicago, Illinois

18: Minneapolis, Minnesota

20: Atlanta, Georgia

21: Forth Worth, Texas

23: Los Angeles, California

VERIVERY’s last music release was their May 2023 mini-album ‘Liminality – EP. Dream’, which featured the song ‘Crazy Like That’. In an interview with NME, the boyband said that they chose ‘Crazy Like That’ as the project’s lead single because they “wanted to take on a new challenge for ourselves”.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband A.C.E have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Rewind_us’ US tour. The boyband have yet to announce the dates and venues for the tour, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, South Korean singer DALsooobin – also known as DJ Suvin – has announced her upcoming 2024 tour of Europe, featuring shows in Germany, the Netherlands and more.