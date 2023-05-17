Watch VERIVERY’s free-spirited music video for ‘Crazy Like That’

K-pop boyband VERIVERY have made their return with a music video for ‘Crazy Like That’, from their new mini-album ‘Liminality – EP. Dream’.

The newly released clip showcases two different sides of the boyband, described in a press release as their “Play” and “Plan” sides, representing their energy and sophistication, respectively. The music video cuts between darker and lighter scenes, showcasing the duality of the boyband, who come together at the end as they continue to chase their dreams.

“We’ll keep on runnin’, runnin’, runnin’, runnin’ crazy like that / We can keep running, and going crazy like that / We’ll keep on burnin’, burnin’, burnin’, burnin’ crazy like that / Deep inside a fire keeps on heating up like crazy,” the boyband sing on the chorus.

‘Crazy Like That’ appears on the boyband’s latest release ‘Liminality – EP.Dream’, the follow-up to last November’s ‘Liminality – EP. Love’. “The new album ‘Liminality – EP.Dream’ continues on Verivery’s expanded [fictional] universe, drawing stories of ‘dreams,’ the second process in finding the elements of happiness,” explained VERIVERY’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

In other K-pop news, girl group fromis_9 are set to make their long-awaited comeback with their first-ever studio album ‘Unlock My World’. The upcoming release will also mark their first release since June 2022’s ‘from our Memento Box’, as well as the first without original member Jang Gyu-ri, who left the group in August 2022.