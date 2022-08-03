VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour

VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America.

Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.

[🔉]

2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O US & LATIN AMERICA Show Days



📍US Ticket Sales Open : August 4th (THU) @ 23:00 (KST) / 07:00 (PST)



Details on LATAM Ticket Sales will soon be announced

#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR#VERIVERY_CONCERT_US_LATAM #PAGE_O pic.twitter.com/Y19Z2tZcM1 — VERIVERY_OFFICIAL (@the_verivery) August 2, 2022

Ticket sales for their US shows will open on August 4, and ticketing details for their Latin American shows are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Find more info here.

The dates and venues for VERIVERY’s forthcoming tour are as follows:

September 2022

Wednesday 14 – Boston, The Cabot

Thursday 15 – New Haven, Toad’s Place

Friday 17 – Bethlehem, Musikfest Café

Sunday 18 – New York, Sony Hall

Wednesday 21 – Atlanta, Center Stage

Thursday 22 – Orlando, The Plaza Live

Saturday 24 – Covington, Madison Theater

Monday 26 – Chicago, Concord Music Hall

Wednesday 28 – Minneapolis, Skyway Theatre

Friday 30 – Lawrence, The Granada Theater

October 2022

Sunday 2 – Dallas, House of Blues

Wednesday 5 – San Antonio, Vibes Event Center

Friday 7 – Los Angeles, The Vermont

Sunday 9 – San Francisco, The Midway

Friday 14 – Santiago, Teatro Coliseo

Sunday 16 – Mexico City, Auditorio BlackBerry

Earlier this year, VERIVERY released their debut studio album ‘Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole’, which was led by the track ‘Undercover’. That record was preceded by the digital single ‘Series ‘O’ Round 0: Who’, which comprised the tracks ‘O’ and ‘Our Spring’.

VERIVERY debuted under Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019. Comprising members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Youngseung and Kangmin, the septet was the agency’s first boyband since the launch of VIXX in 2012.