Vernon Kay loses 1.3million of Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 listeners as 6 Music ratings soar

Vernon Kay’s show on BBC Radio 2 has 1.3million fewer listeners than when his predecessor Ken Bruce occupied same the slot, while 6 Music’s ratings continue to soar.

Bruce, one of Radio 2’s longest-serving DJs, left the station back in March and joined Greatest Hits Radio the following month. Kay has since permanently replaced him on the mid-morning programme.

New figures shared by radio industry body Rajar have revealed that Kay is currently pulling in 6.9million listeners – 1.3million fewer than Bruce did on Radio 2 (via BBC News).

But the numbers do, however, mean Kay has the most popular radio show in the UK.

The latest set of audience figures from Rajar – which are published four times a year – span June to September 2023. They are the first to cover a full three-month period for Kay, who presented his first show in May.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “Radio 2 continues to be the country’s most popular station and I’m delighted with the flying start Vernon Kay has made to mid-mornings as the UK’s biggest radio show, bringing his warmth, energy and charisma to listeners up and down the country.”