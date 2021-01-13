VH1 releases Megan Thee Stallion’s pre-fame audition tape for ‘Love & Hip-Hop’

A newly released video tape has captured a pre-fame Megan Thee Stallion auditioning for a role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop series.

The network shared a video clip from Megan’s audition alongside commentary from current Love & Hip Hop cast members, including Sukihana and Ray J.

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion, AKA young Tina Snow, AKA H-Town Hottie, and I’m from Houston, Texas and I’m just the best female rapper that’s poppin’ off right now,” Meg says in the video.

“And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student.”

The clip also sees Megan discussing her late mother’s rapping skills and how she told her that she wanted to become a musician when she turned 18.

Seemingly predicting her own rise, she says: “Megan is gonna become a household name. When you’re talkin’ about those poppin’ rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation.”

While VH1 ultimately decided not to include Megan on the show, she’s since achieved stardom in her own right by becoming one of 2020’s biggest breakout stars.

Megan recently opened up on the controversy surrounding her track ‘WAP’, saying it comes from a place of “fear and insecurity”.

The explicit collaborative single between Megan and Cardi B, which was named NME‘s song of the year in 2020, received backlash from a number of people upon its release.

It divided listeners and inspired significant discussion, with critics such as Ben Shapiro condemning the track for its explicit lyrics. Other notable names to criticise the track included Russell Brand and Snoop Dogg.

Megan responded to the right-wing backlash that ‘WAP’ received. “When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP’, I was just really taken back,” she told TIME.

“Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”