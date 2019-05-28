Viagra Boys: “I hate the fucking right wing, but I don’t need to write a song about it”

"I don't like taking life all that serious"

A true and ferocious highlight of All Points East 2019, the feral main stage set from Viagra Boys won’t be something we forget in a hurry. After they stepped off stage, we caught up with the band to talk over politics in new music and working on their new album.

Watch our full video interview with the band above

Looking to the future, the Swedish post-punks told NME that they were “experimenting” a little more as they considered the follow-up to their 2018 debut album ‘Streetworms’. However, don’t expect it to be an overtly political record.

“There’s a duty, but at the same time I don’t think there’s a duty to make your music and lyrics specifically address that,” frontman Sebastian Murphy told NME.

“I think our songs are mostly written about what’s going on in our lives. Not every band needs to take themselves so seriously. I’m not very good at political commentary, so I’m not gonna go write a political song. There’s enough of that, in a way. You know, ‘Nazi punks fuck off’.”

He continued: “Our music has got a lot of humour in it. I don’t like taking life all that serious, so that I’d have to write a song proving that I hate the right. I hate the fucking right, but if you wanna ask me about it then ask me a question about it – but I don’t need to write about it to prove anything to anybody.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Watch our full video interview with the band above

Viagra Boys’ summer 2019 tour continues with appearances at Best Kept Secret in The Netherlands, NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal, Mad Cool in Spain, Way Out West in Sweden, and End Of The Road in the UK.

They’ll be back to support Sleaford Mods at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Friday November 15. Visit here for tickets and more information.