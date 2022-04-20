Viagra Boys have announced a new album, ‘Cave World’, and shared the first taster from the record, ‘Ain’t No Thief’.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Welfare Jazz’, which has been produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and DJ Haydn, is released on July 8 via Year0001. You can view the full tracklisting below.

According to a press release, the album is “inspired by current events”, and “aims to tear through the insanity and confusion the world currently finds itself in.”

“I just wrote down, ‘Who is the true ape?’” Murphy also added in a statement. “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”

The band have also shared new single ‘Ain’t No Thief’, the video for which sees frontman Sebastian Murphy playing an Evangelical preacher. You can view the clip below.

News of the new album comes just months after guitarist and founding member Benjamin Vallé died at the age of 47.

The tracklisting for ‘Cave World’ is as follows:

1. ‘Baby Criminal’

2. ‘Cave Hole’

3. ‘Troglodyte’

4. ‘Punk Rock Loser’

5. ‘Creepy Crawlers’

6. ‘The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis’

7. ‘Globe Earth’

8. ‘Ain’t No Thief’

9. ‘Big Boy’

10. ‘ADD’

11. ‘Human Error’

12. ‘Return To Monke’

The band are also currently on the road in the US and are set to tour Europe and the UK next month.

The dates, which you can view below, include a one off show at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum on May 11. Tickets for the US tour and European/UK can be purchased here and here.

The band will also return for further dates in the US with Shame in September, and then Europe and the UK in December with a show pencilled in at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on January 25, 2023.

You can view the European/UK dates below:

DECEMBER 2022

7 – Berlin – Astra

8 – Karlsruhe – Substage

10 – Utrecht The – Tivoli

11 – Paris – Bataclan

12 – Antwerp – Trix

14 – Zurich – X-tra

15 – Milan – Fabrique

JANUARY 2023

20 – Nottingham – Rock City

21 – Glasgow – Barrowlands

23 – Dublin – Olympia

24 – Cardiff – Great Hall

25 – London – Brixton Academy

28 – Stockholm Annexet

29 – Copenhagen – Vega

30 – Oslo – Rockefeller

31 – Helsinki – Vanha Ylioppilastalo