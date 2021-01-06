Viagra Boys confirm they’ve already recorded follow-up to ‘Welfare Jazz’

Viagra Boys have revealed that they’ve already recorded the follow-up to their new album ‘Welfare Jazz’.

The Stockholm band’s second LP is released this Friday (January 8), but bassist Henrik ‘Benke’ Höckert has confirmed they already have another record lined up.

He told the 101 Part Time Jobs podcast: “I think we just do the music we want to do that day. You know, I guess it could be anything. I guess I can hear that on the new record, and we recorded another record that’s coming out sometime in the future.”

When presenter Giles Bidder asked: “A third one?,” Benke replied: “Yeah yeah… corona, what can you do?” [We recorded it with] just a studio technician…. we wanted to try out to just do it ourselves. We rehearsed a lot before we recorded that one, so it’s gonna sound a little bit more live. I think we’re pretty good at the live show thing, so we’d like to bring that forward. Welfare Jazz is a little bit more produced, I think.”

‘Welfare Jazz’ was recently given a four star review by NME‘s Becky Rogers, who described it as loaded with “post-punk bangers with a ‘yeehaw!’ spirit”.

“The Stockholm band traverse musical dissonance, country and western, ‘being an asshole’ and, er, loving dogs, leaning into the madness of the modern era,” the review added.

The record includes a cover of John Prine’s ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ with Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers, along with the singles ‘Ain’t Nice’ and ‘Creatures’.

The record is set for release less than a year after the band dropped their ‘Common Sense’ EP in March 2020.