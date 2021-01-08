Viagra Boys drop upbeat album cut ‘Girls & Boys’

Viagra Boys have released another satirical cut from their brand new album ‘Welfare Jazz’, a rhetoric track entitled ‘Girls & Boys’.

Dropping today (January 8) to coincide with the release of the Swedish band’s sophomore album, ‘Girls & Boys’ was produced by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run The Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon), and past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel “Fagge” Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).

The song has been released alongside a live performance, filmed as part of Viagra Boys’ YouTube Shrimp Sessions 2 series.

Watch the live performance of ‘Girls & Boys’ below:

Videos for previously released album cuts also dropped in the run-up to the release of ‘Welfare Jazz’.

Along with Amy Taylor of Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys released a cover of the late John Prine‘s ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ last month. Before that, tracks ‘Creatures’ and ‘Ain’t Nice’ were also released.

In their four-star review of ‘Welfare Jazz’, NME said Viagra Boys were “leaning into the madness of the modern era”, adding that “satire’s the word here”.

Recently, the band confirmed they’ve already recorded the follow-up to ‘Welfare Jazz’, an album that seems to have been largely self-produced, according to bassist Henrik ‘Benke’ Höckert.

In an interview with the 101 Part Time Jobs podacast, Höckert said, “[We recorded it with] just a studio technician…. we wanted to try out to just do it ourselves. We rehearsed a lot before we recorded that one, so it’s gonna sound a little bit more live.

“I think we’re pretty good at the live show thing, so we’d like to bring that forward.”