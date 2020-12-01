Listen to Viagra Boys’ synthy new single ‘Creatures’

Viagra Boys have shared a new song called ‘Creatures’ – listen below.

Following on from ‘Ain’t Nice’ (released in October), the track is set to appear on the Swedish post-punk outfit’s forthcoming album ‘Welfare Jazz’, which arrives on January 8, 2021 via YEAR0001.

The official ‘Creatures’ video finds frontman Sebastian Murphy exploring an extravagant mansion and its surroundings. After participating in a synchronised swimming routine within the bizarre dream-like world, the singer is faced with a meal of his own head.

“Way down/ Under the water/ We don’t have jobs/ Yeah we don’t bother/ To pay our bills or go to work or get to places on time,” Murphy sings in the first verse over a bouncing, synth bass-driven instrumental.

Speaking about ‘Welfare Jazz’ — which was produced by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira) as well as past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife) — Murphy explained: “I’m not good at talking about politics, but everything is political when it comes down to it.

“I’d rather write a song about being defeated, which usually comes from a real place and says a lot,” he added. “We wrote these songs at a time when I had been in a long-term relationship, taking drugs every day, and being an asshole.

“I didn’t really realise what an asshole I was until it was too late, and a lot of the record has to do with coming to terms with the fact that I’d set the wrong goals for myself.”

Other songs to be featured on the record include ‘Into The Sun’, ‘I Feel Alive’ and ‘To The Country’ – find the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Ain’t Nice’

2. ‘Cold Play’

3. ‘Toad’

4. ‘The Old Dog’

5. ‘Into The Sun’

6. ‘Creatures’

7. ‘6 Shooter’

8. ‘Best In Show II’

9. ‘Secret Canine Agent’

10. ‘I Feel Alive’

11. ‘Girls & Boys’

12. ‘To The Country’

13. ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’

Viagra Boys will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next summer in support of ‘Welfare Jazz’. The full schedule is as follows:

June 2021

1 – Concorde 2, Brighton

2 – NUSU Basement, Newcastle

3 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

4 – The Forum, London

5 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

6 – O2 Academy, Dublin

8 – The Ritz, Manchester

9 – The Mill, Birmingham

10 – SXW, Bristol