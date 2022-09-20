Vic Mensa donates $10,000 in fuel alongside weed joints to Chicago residents

Vic Mensa donated $10,000 (£8,779) in fuel and also gave away some pre-rolled weed joints to Chicago residents earlier this month.

The Chicago rapper visited his Southside neighbourhood over the recent Labour Day weekend (September 3-5) to promote his new cannabis business, 93 Boyz, with plenty of freebies for unsuspecting locals.

According to a press release [via HipHopDX], Mensa helped fuel approximately 200 vehicles at a local BP gas station and handed out a pocket-full of pre-rolled cannabis joints.

Advertisement

In a video clip shared by TMZ, an emotional woman is seen telling Mensa that she showed up at a pump with $5 (£4.39) and was worried that she wouldn’t be able to buy enough fuel to get her granddaughter to work.

Mensa founded 93 Boyz, which is Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis business, over the summer.

Cannabis has been legal in the state of Illinois since January 2020 and as part of the brand’s mission the company will continue performing acts of charity for inner city minorities.

“The brand was founded by Chicago-born musician and activist Vic Mensa with a vision of lifting up the neighbourhoods around him while lifting spirits across the state. That vision paired with the heaviest, headiest gas available anywhere is what fuels 93 Boyz today,” a statement on the company website reads.

Elsewhere, Mensa recently joined forced with Chance The Rapper to launch a music festival in Ghana.

Advertisement

The Chicago rappers are set to launch The Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023 in Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square.

“Everything we’re doing is with the goal of uniting and building a bridge between black people of the diaspora and the globe, with the continent,” Mensa previously said. “And Ghana is the gateway to all of that.”

A line-up is yet to be revealed for the event, which draws its name from political activist Marcus Garvey’s short-lived but influential shipping company, founded with the intention of connecting Black people across the global economy. But the rappers promised the “biggest artists in the world”.

Mensa, meanwhile, hasn’t released a full solo album since his 2017 debut, ‘The Autobiography’. Read the NME review here.