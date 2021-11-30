Listen to Vic Mensa’s “posthumous letter” to Virgil Abloh, ‘What You Taught Us’

Vic Mensa has shared a new track called ‘What You Taught Us’, a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

Read More: Vic Mensa: “Hip-hop is resistance in its purest manifestation”

The DJ and influential fashion designer for Louis Vuitton and Off White died on Sunday (November 28) after privately suffering from cancer for several years.

In the wake of his passing, the likes of Drake, Kevin Abstract and Finneas paid their respects online. Frank Ocean later shared a tribute to his “hero”, while Kanye West’s Sunday Service covered Adele “in loving memory” of Abloh.

Now, rapper Mensa has released a “posthumous letter” to his fellow Chicago native in the form of a new song. ‘What You Taught Us’ sees the artist reflect on the pair’s relationship and Abloh’s legacy.

You can listen to ‘What You Taught Us’ here:

“Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary,” Mensa explained. “To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionising the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die.”

Upon the news of his death breaking, a statement was shared on Abloh’s official Instagram page. “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” it read.

The post went on to confirm that Abloh had “valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma”, adding: “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Later, the message praised Abloh’s “dedication to his craft” and “his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design”.