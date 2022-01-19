Vic Mensa released from custody following his arrest for alleged possession of narcotics

Vic Mensa has been released from custody following his arrest at a US airport for the alleged possession of psychedelic mushrooms over the weekend.

The Chicago rapper – real name Victor Mensah – flew from Ghana to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday (January 15). Undergoing a secondary search at the airport, Mensa was alleged to have been found by authorities to be in possession of a range of narcotics, including LSD, psilocybin capsules and gummies.

He was arrested by US Customs and Border Patrol and charged with felony narcotics possession. He had been retuning from a promotional trip to Africa with Chance The Rapper at the time.

Taking to Twitter overnight (January 18), Mensa announced his release from custody.

Two tweets were posted one hour apart, the first saying “wow what a trip”, with his subsequent post declaring “I’m freeeeeee.”

wow what a trip — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 18, 2022

i'm freeeeeee

love you all

god works in mysterious ways — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 19, 2022

Fans were quick to share their relief at the outcome of Mensa’s experience.

Welcome back @VicMensa…that was some Fear and loathing in las Vegas shit…. +Respect — ⚛GUSTAVO😈 (@Count_Tical) January 19, 2022

Did they take the shrooms? — O-H-E-N-E (@1realbill) January 19, 2022

I’m so glad you are ok!!! — WtfRahRah (@ASugashack) January 19, 2022

During their visit, both Mensa and Chance met with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. Mensa and Chance collaborated on a single, ‘SHELTER’, last year.

Mensa’s seven-track EP, ‘I Tape’, dropped last March. NME said the project saw him “continue to fight the good fight, pushing for racial equality and proving that he practises what he preaches”.