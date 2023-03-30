Vice President Kamala Harris shares playlist to take you around Africa

Kamala Harris has released a Spotify playlist to document her travels across Africa.

The playlist, My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, & Zambia was released in tandem of Harris’ tour around the continent. She included some of the biggest musical names in the diaspora – including Ghana’s Amaarae, Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Zambia’s Chef 187.

The 25-track-long playlist comes simultaneously with the announcement of Harris pledging to support “African Innovation” in Ghana.

She said: “Together, we will address the challenges we face, and the opportunities ahead. America will be guided not by what we can do for our African partners, but what we can do with our African partners.”

The playlist is available on Spotify now. Check it out, along with the tracklist.

My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, & Zambia playlist:

1. All My Cousins, ‘Act a Fool’

2. Moses Sumney, ‘Me in 20 Years’

3. T’neeya, ‘Pretty Mind’

4. Amaarae, ‘Reckless & Sweet’

5. Herman Suede, ‘Kumbaya’

6. Moliy, ‘Ghana Bop’

7. Ria Boss, ‘Call Up’

8. Harmonize, ‘Single Again’

9. Chile One Mr Zambia, ‘I Love You’

10. Black Sherif, ‘Kwaku the Traveller’

11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, ‘Nice (Kiss)’

12. Zuchu, ‘Utaniua’

13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”

14. Alikiba, ‘Mahaba’

15. Jay Melody, ‘Sawa’

16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, ‘Shetani’

17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, ‘Country Side’

18. Platform Tz & Marioo, ‘Fall’

19. Darassa feat. Bien, ‘No Body’

20. Chef 187 & Blake, ‘Nobody’

21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, ‘Cryptocurrency’

22. Coolguy Pro, ‘Cherry’

23. Marioo & Abbah, ‘Lonely’

24. M3NSA, ‘Fanti Love Song’

25. Baaba J – Lumumba



In other news, Kamala Harris recently held a brunch in support of International Women’s Month, with guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Nancy Pelosi, and Nicole Ari Parker.