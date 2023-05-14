Vice President Kamala Harris shows off new vinyl records haul

Vice President Kamala Harris showed off her new vinyl records earlier this week and shared some of her favourite artists.

The politician had been shopping in Home Rule Records in Washington, D.C. when she stopped to share some thoughts about her purchases with photographers.

“Do you know music?” she joked in a video posted to her Instagram this week (May 9).

She then pulled out a Charlie Mingus record, who she said was “really one of the greatest jazz performers ever”.

Also in the haul was Roy Ayers’ ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’, which Harris described as one of her “favourite albums of all time” and a “classic”.

Finally, she showed off Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s “beautiful” collaborative 1959 album, ‘Porgy and Bess’.

“I had the pleasure of stopping by @hrrecords in DC to celebrate Small Business Week,” the Vice President captioned her post.

“Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong—if you don’t know, now you know!”

Earlier this year it was revealed that vinyl had outsold CD for first time in 35 years.

According to figures released by the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), vinyl album sales grew to £150.5million in 2022, as CD album sales fell to £124million.

December also marked vinyl’s biggest week in sales in the US since 1991.

This April, meanwhile, the UK celebrate Record Store Day 2023, which saw vinyl fans descend on UK record shops.

The 1975, Blur, Pixies, U2, London Grammar, Madonna, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Foals, Donna Summer and Björk all released vinyl as part of the 2023 event.

Taylor Swift, who was last year announced as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day, also released ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ on vinyl for the first time.

Elsewhere, back in March, Harris celebrated Women’s History Month alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Meeting in Washington D.C., Megan shared a photo of the duo posing for a selfie in her Instagram carousel, showing the rapper sticking her tongue out whilst the Vice President smiled into the camera.