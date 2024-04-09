Vick Hope says she listens to Taylor Swift as soon as husband Calvin Harris “goes away”

Vick Hope has revealed that she listens to Taylor Swift as soon as her husband Calvin Harris goes out.

The radio personality shared the update during an episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie yesterday (April 8).

During the episode, she and co-host Katie Thistleton read fan messages discussing the things they do when their partners aren’t around. It was here when Hope told listeners that she is a fan of Swift’s music, and will listen to her in secret when her partner leaves the house.

The awkwardness comes following the history behind Harris and the pop icon, as they dated for over a year in 2015 and 2016.

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she admitted, while her co-host burst into laughter. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill.”

“Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done,” she added.

Check out the moment in a fan-shared clip of the episode below.

Swift and Harris began dating in March 2015, and broke off the relationship in June the following year.

During their time together, Swift was also found to have secretly worked on some of his music – writing the lyrics to his and Rihanna’s hit ‘This Is What You Came For’ under the pseudonym of Nils Sjoberg.

According to TMZ, Swift wrote the song on a piano and made a demo on her iPhone, which she then sent to Harris, who reportedly “loved it.” She was also confirmed by Harris as singing on the track, and the use of the pseudonym came after they were afraid that having both their names on it would distract from the music.

Shortly after the reports emerged, Swift was officially credited on the song, with the BMI online database listing her as a ‘Songwriter/Composer’ on the track under her birth name.

Harris confirmed their split in 2016 when he took to Twitter to share the news with fans. “The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” he wrote in an update, and Swift later retweeted it.

However, the Scottish DJ went on to share a series of tweets about the split shortly afterwards, saying he found it “hurtful” that Swift “and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage” regarding the song credits.

The following year, he apologised for the remarks, saying he “snapped” after feeling like his talents were “being belittled”.

“It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped,” he said.

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly… The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus,” he continued. “She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose.”

In other news about Swift, the singer will resume her career-spanning ‘Eras Tour’ in Europe next month before heading to the UK and Ireland in June. She is also set to share her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which she announced while on stage at the 2024 Grammys.

As for Harris, the DJ recently hit out at people who criticised his Ultra Music set, which was described by some as being “underwhelming”.