Vicky Cornell says all unreleased Soundgarden music “will see the light of day”

Vicky Cornell, the wife of the late Chris Cornell, has declared all previously unreleased Soundgarden music “will see the light of day”.

Her statement arrived just after the release of Chris Cornell’s last fully-completed record, ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’, which was released last week by his family and estate. The album consists of ten covers recorded by the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman back in 2016.

In an interview with USA Today, Vicky Cornell was asked if more unreleased music from Chris Cornell would ever be released into the world.

“Yes. All of Chris’ music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day because there’s nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris’ gifts, having people speak his name, and having his music out there,” she replied.

“He’s alive that way and his legacy lives on. So it’s the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released. ”

Vicky Cornell’s statement echoes that of her lawsuit against the remaining Soundgarden members, which reportedly concerned the rights to several unreleased songs and “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in unpaid royalties. The suit was filed in December last year.

The band later countersued her, claiming she used funds intended for charity, raised through a Chris Cornell tribute concert, on herself and her family. Soundgarden dropped their countersuit in July of this year.

Cornell passed away in May 2017 in Detroit, just hours after playing a Soundgarden concert at the city’s Fox Theatre. A film based on his life, titled Black Days, was reported to begin filming back in September of this year, though it was later revealed that the film had not been sanctioned or approved by Cornell’s estate.