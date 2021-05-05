VICTON’s Han Seungwoo to release second solo mini-album next month

Han Seungwoo, member of South Korean boyband VICTON, is set to drop his sophomore solo mini-album next month.

The singer’s agency, Play M Entertainment, confirmed in a statement to Korean news outlet NewsEn on May 4 that the singer will make his comeback in June. The company stated that he is “working hard to return with high-quality music”.

The upcoming project will mark Han’s first release in ten months, since making his debut as a soloist last August with ‘Fame’, which features songs that were co-written and composed by the singer. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in eleven countries. It also sold 30,000 copies on the day of release, earning the number one spot on the Hanteo Daily Chart.

Prior to his solo debut, Han had been a part of the now-disbanded project boyband X1. The singer had earned a spot in the group through the popular Mnet survival reality programme Produce X 101 in 2019.

The vocalist also recently kickstarted his acting career with a starring role in the ongoing web drama series Love#Hashtag. The show also stars AOA’s Hyejeong, as well as Oh Chang Seok and Chae Soo Ah.

Han originally made his debut with VICTON in 2016 and was the group’s leader up until 2018. Since 2019, VICTON have released music without Han and have worked as a six-member group. Their latest project is ‘Voice: The Future is Now’, their first full-length studio album that dropped in January 2021.