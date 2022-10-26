Victoria Beckham says she “couldn’t commit” to participating in a Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice – has dashed hopes that she might take part in a Spice Girls reunion tour.

While Beckham took part in the group’s 2007-2008 reunion tour, she was absent for their 2019 ‘Spice World’ run, explaining at the time that she would “rather concentrate on my family and my company”.

Earlier this month, Melanie Chisholm – aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice – said she was pushing for the group to reform again, and was actively attempting to persuade Beckham to rejoin the fold. Later that month, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) said she thought Beckham would be “up for Glasto”, should the group be asked to play Glastonbury Festival.

Now, during an interview on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Beckham responded to her former bandmates’ comments. They were brought up by a fan over video link, leading the artist to shoot down any notion of an onstage reunion.

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. But I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children, I couldn’t commit to that,” Beckham said when asked about the possibility of returning.

Cohen later suggested that Beckham could reunite with the Spice Girls as a hologram, bringing up the fact that ex-Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller was behind the recent ABBA Voyage hologram concert in London. “That’s a great idea,” Beckham said. “That is a good idea.”

Last month, Chisholm gave an update on the status of a potential 25th anniversary tour, after reports about a possible live comeback in 2023 emerged late last year. Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, Sporty Spice said the group “want to do shows” but “they’re just not arranged yet”.

In November, Spice Girls will release a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Spiceworld’, featuring bonus tracks and B-sides curated by the group themselves, as well as previously unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive. Earlier this month, they shared a new version of the video for ‘Spice Up Your Life’ featuring previously unseen footage.

“The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us,” the group said in a statement when announcing the deluxe edition. “We’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”