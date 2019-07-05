Victoria Beckham explains why she turned down Spice Girls reunion

Posh Spice did not appear at any of the band's recent UK shows

Victoria Beckham has explained why she didn’t take part in the recent Spice Girls reunion that saw the girl group headline stadiums across the UK.

Posh Spice was the only member not to join up with the ‘90s band for the dates, which concluded last month with three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to Vogue Germany, Beckham said the decision not to participate required “courage”. “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’” she said. “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”

She continued: “I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”

Meanwhile, Mel C recently said Spice Girls are looking to extend their reunion activities and take their live show abroad.

“The big thing is we don’t want it to end,” she said. “We’ve had an incredible run here in the UK. We’d really like to get further afield.”

She added: “I think we’d really like to take it out to the fans that haven’t been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing.” Her comments follow the band’s announcement that they will perform in Australia in 2020.