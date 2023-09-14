Victoria Monét on why she didn’t perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Victoria Monét has opened up as to why she did not perform at this year’s edition of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The singer-songwriter released her debut album ‘Jaguar II’ last month. The LP included collaborations between Monét and Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, her daughter Hazel Monét, and Earth, Wind & Fire and a song produced by Kaytranada.

Her fans took to social media after noticing that Monét was not part of the MTV VMAs 2023 performer’s list. The award ceremony took place this week on Tuesday, September 12 and featured performances from Måneskin, Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more.

I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!! Sincerely! My team was told it is “too early in my story” for that opportunity so we will keep working! I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my… — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) September 13, 2023

Monét took to her official X/Twitter page to share a tweet to all of her dedicated fans who were confused with her lack of performance. “I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!! Sincerely,” she wrote in a tweet.

“My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity so we will keep working!,” she added. “I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!! For me, it’s part of the story…and in Gods time.”

Fans took to the comments to continue to rally for the singer. One user said: “Mama I assure you it’s not too early. But they are NOT READY for what you bring on the stage. You are the Queen of our hearts and would have ATE that stage up,” while another commented: “Your grace and positivity in the face of this setback is truly inspiring, Victoria! Can’t wait to see you kill it on tour. Your story is just beginning, and it’s already captivating. In God’s time, indeed!”

In other news, Monét is set to kick off her North American ‘Jaguar’ tour tomorrow, Friday, September 15.

She will be making stops in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston before wrapping up the tour with a two-night run in London. Visit here for US tickets and here for UK tickets. Click here for a full list of dates.