Victorious Festival announces headliners for 2024

Victorious Festival has revealed who will be headlining next year’s event.

The UK’s biggest city festival will return to the Southsea seafront in Portsmouth on the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 23-25) next year.

Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol will be co-headlining the Friday night of the festival, with Jamie T and Biffy Clyro topping the bill on the Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Fatboy Slim’s appearance at the festival had previously been teased with a sign that had appeared on the Southsea seafront, which read ‘Praise You’ in reference to his hit of the same name.

They will be joined by acts including Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Pixies, Courteeners, IDLES, Jess Glynne, Arlo Parks, Louis Tomlinson and Natasha Bedingfield.

Also set to perform are Soft Play, the Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, The Snuts, Yard Act, The Lottery Winners, The Pigeon Detectives, Holly Humberstone, The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Sea Power, Peace, The Murder Capital, Do Nothing and more.

Early bird weekend camping tickets are now on sale from £180, while day tickets are priced at £65 each – you can buy yours here.

‘‘This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning,” Victorious’ lead booker Andy Marsh said in a press release. “Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember!”

Last year’s Victorious Festival was headlined by Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford & Sons.