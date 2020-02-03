The Streets and Royal Blood have been named as headliners in the second 2020 line-up announcement from Victorious Festival.

The Portsmouth festival will be held from August 28-30, with Ian Brown already confirmed as a headliner for the Friday (August 28).

The Streets and Royal Blood will headline on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival respectively, with Victorious Festival naming the pair as headliners this morning (February 3) along with a host of other artists.

On the Saturday (August 29), the likes of Rag’N’Bone Man, Blossoms and La Roux will play, while Johnny Marr, Miles Kane and Bombay Bicycle Club are among the additions to the bill for the Sunday.

You can check out today’s line-up announcement below.

Both weekend and day tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now, and you can find those plus more information about this year’s event here.

Last year’s Victorious Festival saw sets from the likes of New Order, Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and The Specials.

Royal Blood’s headline slot at Victorious Festival will follow three months on from them topping the bill at the Newcastle festival This Is Tomorrow. Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon will also headline the event.

The Streets, meanwhile, will play their biggest-ever homecoming show in Birmingham later this summer.