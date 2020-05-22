A cinematographer has claimed Kanye West’s new album is called ‘God’s Country’ and new music could be dropping soon.

Arthur Jafa, who has worked on music videos for Solange and Devendra Banhart, as well as films including Crooklyn, said he had been working with the rapper on a new music video.

While in conversation with French fashion designer and film producer Michèle Lamy, Jafa was asked if the video was for West’s Sunday Service project. “It’s from his new record, it’s called ‘God’s Country’ and this will be like the first single, I guess,” he replied.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to not be announcing it. I may just be spilling the beans. It’s on the new record that’s forthcoming. I don’t know when the album’s coming but the single I think may be sometime next week – maybe, it’s not definite.” Watch Jafa make the comments below.

🚨 NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨 Cinematographer Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy that he's been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye's forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

NME has contacted representatives for West for further comment.

West’s last album ‘Jesus Is King’ arrived in October 2019 after multiple delays. In a four-star review, NME said: “[I]t’s true that ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks the goofball sense of humour that always made Kanye West albums so much fun. But what’s been sacrificed has been partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”

Meanwhile, La Roux claimed earlier this month she was once made to write an apology letter to West after recording with him a decade ago.

The singer worked with the rapper on his ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album, recording additional vocals for ‘All Of The Lights’, ‘Lost In The World’ and ‘Who Will Survive America’.